Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BEIJING Chinese authorities rescued 13 people from oil tanker Xinglongzhou 569 that caught fire after a suspected explosion around 5 pm on Sunday in the East China Sea, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
Three people remain missing. Local marine disaster response teams have controlled the fire on the vessel, which was sailing 90 miles south of Shidao Island in Shandong province, Xinhua reported citing the transportation ministry.
The vessel has been towed to the port of Shidao, according to Xinhua.
The cause of the fire and the content of the vessel was not immediately clear, Xinhua said.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.