SHANGHAI Feb 12 Ten same-sex couples from China
will tie the knot in California this summer after winning a
week-long wedding and honeymoon package in an online contest
sponsored by a maker of bed linen.
More than 75,000 votes were cast to pick the lucky couples
in a three-day contest organised by Taobao, China's biggest
e-commerce marketplace, ahead of the Valentine's Day weekend.
Same-sex marriage is illegal in China, but Taobao, run by
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, "hopes to evoke respect and
understanding of homosexuality and support the realisation of
dreams," Alibaba spokeswoman Melanie Lee said on Thursday.
"It's more of a symbolic kind of gesture."
Homosexuality remains a largely taboo subject in the world's
most populous nation thanks to decades of prudish Communist
rule, despite numerous references in classical Chinese
literature.
Social pressures usually ensure few people are openly gay in
China, although there is a thriving gay scene in bigger cities.
Alibaba worked with four lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) groups to shortlist 20 couples from more than
400 applicants. Taobao users then voted for the prize winners.
California is one of more than 30 U.S. states where same-sex
marriage is legal.
Taobao posted a letter from John D'Amico, mayor of the Los
Angeles suburb of West Hollywood, welcoming LGBT couples from
China to exchange vows in his town and congratulating them on
their "love, courage and commitment for each other".
The main contest sponsor, Bliss, makes bedsheets.
