BEIJING Dec 9 China will cut export taxes on steel billet to 20 percent from 25 percent currently, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Export tariffs on steel alloy billet will be 15 percent, it said. It didn't give say what the tax is currently.

The ministry announced changes to its tax policy earlier on Wednesday but didn't include details.

The changes will come into effect on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Pullin)