BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 29 China's Ministry of Finance plans to introduce a 6 percent value-added tax for financial institutions, replacing the current corporate tax on the sector, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The sources said the Ministry of Finance is consulting banks, having notified them that the change will take place on October 1. The Ministry of Finance did not answer calls requesting comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)