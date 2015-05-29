BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 29 China's Ministry of Finance plans to introduce a 6 percent value-added tax for financial institutions, replacing the current corporate tax on the sector, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The sources said the Ministry of Finance is consulting banks, having notified them that the change will take place on October 1. The Ministry of Finance did not answer calls requesting comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.