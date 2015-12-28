BEIJING Dec 28 China will implement a
value-added tax (VAT) across all industries in 2016, the
official state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
Chinese authorities have already implemented value-added
taxes on several sectors, part of a wider push to reform the
taxation system.
The value-added tax will replace an existing business tax in
the remaining four sectors - finance, construction, property and
consumer services - Xinhua said, citing Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei.
A business tax is a levy on the gross revenue of a business,
according to Xinhua.
A VAT system taxes the difference between the sale price
charged to a customer, minus the cost of materials and other
taxable inputs, and is collected at the point of sale, making it
theoretically easier to collect than individual and corporate
taxes in places where tax avoidance is commonplace, as in China.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Dominic Evans)