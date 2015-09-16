BEIJING, Sept 16 Chinese companies in more
industries have been allowed to reduce their taxes by speeding
up depreciation of their fixed assets, the cabinet said on
Wednesday.
The tax break is the latest in a string of policies which
permit the acceleration of depreciation and amoritization of
fixed assets in a variety of sectors.
Four more industries, including light industry, textiles,
automotives and machinery, are getting the tax break, the State
Council said in a statement on its website following a meeting
chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Tax savings for the companies are expected to total 5
billion yuan ($785 million) this year, the statement added.
The government will also assist small- and medium-sized
enterprises in cutting costs, the statement added.
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Judy Hua; Editing by David
Holmes)