SHANGHAI Feb 17 China has raised a
resource tax on iron, tin, molybdenum, magnesium, talc, and
boron in a move aimed at conserving resources and curbing
pollution, an official newspaper said.
The tax rate for iron ore has been raised to 80 percent from
60 percent, while taxes for tin ore has been lifted to 12-20
yuan per tonne from 0.6-1 yuan per tonne, with the specific rate
depending on grade, the Shanghai Securities News reported.
The changes are effective as of Feb. 1 this year.
In November 2011, China expanded a regional resource tax
reform plan to the entire country. That reform included new
taxes on rare earths, coking coal, and natural gas as well as a
change in the tax on crude oil from a volume-based to
sales-based levy.
Revenues from China's resource tax totalled 60 billion yuan
($9.52 billion) in 2011, up 43 percent over 2010, the paper
reported.
A document that appeared to be an official government
announcement of the tax changes was widely available on the
Internet on Friday morning, but had not been published on the
websites of State Administration of Taxation or the Ministry of
Finance, the two agencies that reportedly issued it.
($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan)
