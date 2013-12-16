* Nickel import tax will rise to 1 pct in 2014 from zero
* Indium export tax will be cut to 2 pct in 2014 from 5 pct
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Dec 16 China will raise the import
tax on non-alloyed nickel such as refined metal to 1 percent in
2014 from zero in 2013, in a move that could reduce the domestic
market's oversupply.
China is the world's top nickel consumer and a large
importer of the metal, used in stainless steel production and in
the plating industry.
"Imports may fall slightly as the costs rise," said Xu
Aidong, chief nickel analyst at state-backed research firm
Antaike. She added that about half of China's imports of refined
nickel this year had been for financing purposes - used by
importers as a collateral for short-term loans.
The domestic nickel market had a surplus currently caused by
increased production of nickel-pig-iron, a low-grade
ferro-nickel in China, and lower imports could help ease the
oversupplied market, Xu said.
China imported 143,380 tonnes of refined nickel and alloys
in the first ten months of 2013.
China also will cut the export tax on indium to 2 percent in
2014 from 5 percent in 2013, a list released by the Ministry of
Finance (www.mof.gov.cn) on Monday showed.
China is the world's top indium producer.
The State Reserves Bureau had tendered on Dec. 6 to buy 100
tonnes of indium from state-owned companies but was unsuccessful
because its bid price was lower than spot prices.
Indium, used in LCD screens, hit two-year highs in September
as investors on a Chinese exchange for the metal built up
stocks, hoping a growing world economy will spur sales of
consumer electronics.
