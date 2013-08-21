WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China has
agreed to join the international effort by the Group of 20
leading economies to combat tax evasion by signing an agreement
to share tax records, the OECD said Wednsday.
China's decision means that all G20 countries now have
agreed to cooperate on tax avoidance, a priority set by global
leaders to address the causes of the 2007-2009 financial crisis
and to help combat corruption.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD), the global economic policy forum, said that Chinese Tax
Commissioner Wang Jun will sign the convention on Mutual
Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters in Paris next week.
China recently has ramped up its efforts to crack down on
corruption in the world's second-largest economy, arresting
public officials on bribery charges, banning their elaborate
expense-account dinners and investigating corporate activities.
Tax avoidance is frequently linked to corruption. Illicit
funds, earned from crime, corruption and tax evasion, often are
moved out a country via tax havens and by using shell companies.
Sharing tax information can be an important tool in helping to
track these funds.
Global Financial Integrity, a financial watchdog group, has
estimated that more money flows out of China from illicit
financial activity than any other developing country. Its latest
report estimates the losses between 2000 and 2011 at $3.79
trillion.
China has yet to join the OECD's Anti-Bribery Convention, the
international standard for how to combat graft of public
officials in foreign business transactions. Drago Kos, the
OECD's incoming anti-graft chief, said in a Thomson Reuters
Foundation interview that getting the biggest developing
economies on board will be a priority for his tenure