BEIJING Feb 1 China will slash urban land use taxes for big warehouses by half over the coming three years, the country's finance ministry announced on Wednesday, as Beijing continues to tweak fiscal policy to support its economy.

The cut in taxes, currently as high as 10 yuan ($1.59) a year per square metre, will benefit large supermarket chains including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour SA .

In value terms, the tax cut is small. According to the latest figures available, China's total urban land use tax revenues in 2010 were 100 billion yuan, but most of the taxes were paid by property developers.

But the move illustrates Beijing's willingness to use its fiscal muscle, after reaping 10 trillion yuan ($1.59 trillion) in fiscal revenues last year, to steer a soft-landing for the world's No.2 economy.

Warehouses covering more than 6,000 square metres, in addition to other facilities such as docks and yards, will be exempted half of the urban land use tax.