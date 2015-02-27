(Adds details on tax agreement, bank liabilities)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Feb 27 Chinese authorities
have alarmed foreign investors with a tougher-than-expected plan
to tax their share-trading profits, raising fears of an exodus
before fund managers take from investors' holdings to pay the
tax bills, sources told Reuters.
Tax officials in Beijing have proposed a capital gains tax
that would take 10 percent of their share trading profits
without taking into account their losses, according to sources
briefed by tax officials.
The plan would apply to investors who have traded stocks and
other equity-based instruments through China's two largest
portfolio investment schemes for foreigners, and would be levied
retrospectively on profits made over the past five years, the
sources said.
Investors in the schemes, representing a total $116 billion
in investment, had been long expecting a retrospective tax to be
imposed and had set aside some of their profits in anticipation.
But many of them assumed it would be levied on net rather than
gross gains, in keeping with international tax norms.
That means the money they have set aside over the past few
years is likely to fall short of their actual tax bill, possibly
by as much as $4 billion, according to Shanghai-based investment
analysts Z-Ben Advisors.
The details of the tax plan were revealed to investors on
Thursday at a briefing in Beijing by municipal representatives
of the State Administration of Taxation, the sources said.
A slide shown at the briefing and seen by Reuters said:
"Transactions of equity investments are taxed based on gains
from each transaction, and the applicable tax rate is 10
percent. Netting of multiple transactions is not allowed."
The tax applies to investors in the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme and the
renminbi-denominated version of the same programme (RQFII)
between Nov. 17, 2009 and Nov. 16, 2014.
"It is likely that the majority of QFII investors will find
themselves under-provisioned not least because the agreement
appears not to include netting and most QFIIs have provisioned
based on netting," said Michael McCormack, executive director at
Z-Ben Advisors.
"We expect a wave of net asset value clawbacks by fund
managers and also a short-term wave of redemptions from QFII
funds as investors attempt to escape prior to the tax
clawbacks," he said.
The State Administration of Tax did not respond to requests
for comment.
The informal tax proposal could also be bad news for
broker-dealers, which have written billions of dollars worth of
derivatives, known as p-notes, that promise investors the
performance of China shares. Banks have hedged these products by
buying-up shares through their QFII and RQFII quotas.
P-notes, a critical means of gaining access to China for
many small investors, change hands frequently, meaning brokers
will have no way of clawing back tax owed on historical p-notes.
"It is just as bad for the sell side. Broker dealers that
have been writing China p-notes are also likely to be equally
under-provisioned," said McCormack, adding that the price of new
p-notes is likely to rise as banks look to recoup the lost
funds.
Although netting is unlikely to be allowed, one of the
individuals briefed by tax officials in Beijing and Shanghai
said existing tax treaties would apply, and that no interest
penalties would be levied on the retrospective tax.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing
by Mark Bendeich and Will Waterman)