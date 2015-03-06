SHANGHAI, March 6 China is considering taxing
foreign investors for their share-trading profits going back to
November when Beijing announced an exemption of such duties
after the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect scheme, the
stock regulator said on Friday.
China's two largest portfolio investment schemes for
foreigners, known as the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) and the renminbi-denominated version of the same
programme (RQFII) will likely be subject to a 10 percent
corporate income tax until Nov. 16, 2014, retrospectively.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
its official Weibo on Friday that such a move would be in line
with China's income tax laws. Its comments confirm a Reuters
report in February citing sources that such a plan was being
considered.
China decided to exempt QFII and RQFII from corporate income
tax when it launched the Shanghai-Hong Kong scheme, which allows
investors in the two cities to invest directly in shares listed
on each other's bourses for the first time. But the income
duties pre-dating the policy will not be exempt, the CSRC said.
China's tax policy concerning QFII and RQFII has been
unclear for a long time as Beijing has so far exempted capital
gains tax for domestic stock investors.
The government has long said that QFII and RQFII investors
have to pay the 10 percent capital gains tax, but has not
strictly implemented it due to worries that it would drive away
foreign investors amid weakness in its stock market.
