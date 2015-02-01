BEIJING Feb 1 The Chinese government's vow to
increase tax scrutiny of foreign companies has sent firms
rushing to tax advisors ahead of the implementation on Sunday of
new rules designed to rein in cross-border tax avoidance.
Tax professionals and business lobbies alike have welcomed
the move as an attempt to bring China's tax regime more in line
with international standards.
But it has also caused concern that authorities could use
the policy, which came into effect on Feb. 1, as a political
tool to put the pinch on foreign companies, on top of what
business lobbies lament is an increasingly tough business
climate in the world's second largest economy.
"We've definitely been getting a lot of questions from
clients on how to avoid being investigated for anti-avoidance
measures," said Roberta Chang, a Shanghai-based tax lawyer at
Hogan Lovells.
The measures, an elaboration on China's existing "general
anti-avoidance rule" or GAAR framework, have more companies
taking a hard look at how they structure their businesses.
Under the new policy, for example, a firm that invests in
China through companies in Hong Kong or Singapore to take
advantage of tax benefits that do not exist between China and
its home country could find itself on the wrong side of Beijing
tax authorities if it cannot prove it has substantial business
operations there or employees on the ground.
"Companies are increasingly putting substance in their
holding companies," Chang said.
Andrew Choy, Greater China International Tax Services Leader
at Ernst & Young, said the GAAR rules are a signal that
companies need to pay attention to tax planning.
"In general, people will be more conservative," Choy said.
Chinese regulators hit Microsoft Corp with about
$140 million in back taxes last November, an early case of what
could be a wave of "targeted actions" to stop profits going
overseas, according officials at China's State Administration of
Taxation.
With a slowing economy likely to reduce 2015 fiscal revenue
growth to a three-decade low of just 1 percent, according to a
Deutsche Bank report, it makes sense for Beijing to try to boost
its coffers.
Tax specialists say companies need to be aware that China's
tax regime is evolving, albeit as part of a global trend to curb
tax avoidance.
At a meeting of G20 leaders in Australia in November,
Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed a global effort to crack
down on international tax avoidance.
"Compared to the U.S. or the UK, China's tax rules are still
simpler. But China doesn't want to be seen as an undeveloped
country with tax rules. It wants to catch up to other
international players," Chang, of Hogan Lovells said.
FAIR AND TRANSPARENT?
At the forefront of evolving international tax policy is the
debate about whether the right to tax should be tilted towards
industrialised, capital exporting countries where firms reside,
or so-called source countries such as China, where many generate
significant profit.
"There is a large element from a government policy
perspective that has to do with whether China is going to tax
particular profits or some other country," said Jon
Eichelberger, a tax expert and partner at Baker & McKenzie's
Beijing office.
Chinese state media has said tax evasion and avoidance by
foreign companies costs the world's second largest economy at
least 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in tax revenues each year.
Larry Sussman, managing partner at O'Melveny & Myers'
Beijing office, said the scope of the scrutiny could also reach
private equity firms and M&A activity.
"Anything cross-border coming in and coming out, for that
matter, which could implicate Chinese investors," Sussman said.
Despite the elaboration to the GAAR rules, they remain
loosely defined, giving tax authorities discretion on whether
companies meet the demands for economic substance.
James Zimmerman, Chairman of the American Chamber of
Commerce in China, said Chamber members welcomed an upgrade to
the tax regime, so long as the policies were consistent with
China's World Trade Organization obligations.
"AmCham-China is hopeful that the Chinese government will
apply the tax laws and regulations in a fair, uniform, and
transparent manner, and we will be monitoring China's
enforcement record going forward on behalf of our member
companies," Zimmerman said.
(Editing by William Waterman)