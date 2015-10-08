SHANGHAI Oct 8 U.S. firm Uber Technologies Inc
and Chinese rival Didi Kuaidi are taking steps to
operate legally in China, a key market for both firms but where
their car hailing services currently operate in a regulatory
grey zone.
Uber China said in a statement on Thursday it was "actively
preparing" documents to apply for a license to operate an online
car-hailing platform to meet new regulations governing the
sector that are expected to be announced soon.
Didi Kuaidi, a $16 billion valued firm backed by Chinese
Internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent
Holdings Ltd, also said on Thursday it had received a
car booking licence for its operations in Shanghai and that it
was seeking more licences from other cities.
"This license is a key milestone for the official
recognition and the legal status of private car-hailing services
in China," Didi Kuaidi said in the statement.
Uber and Didi Kuaidi are locked in a turf war in China,
investing billions of dollars to lure in riders with steep
discounts and to subsidise the money earned by drivers.
But like in many countries across the world, the legality of
these car hailing services has vexed regulators in China where
the authorities say drivers who lack the proper licences are
operating outside the law.
Didi Kuaidi is the dominant ride-hailing app in China,
although Uber recently closed a $1.2 billion deal to enter 100
more Chinese cities in the next 12 months.
