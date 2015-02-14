BEIJING Feb 14 Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, two of China's leading taxi-hailing apps, said Saturday they would merge through a share-swapping deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The two companies, backed by Internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, respectively, allow users to hail taxis on their smartphones. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kim Coghill)