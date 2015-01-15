* Softbank, Alibaba, Tiger Global invest $600 mln in Kuaidi
By Yoshiyasu Shida
TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said it and other firms including Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd had invested about 70 billion
yen ($600 million) into Travice Inc, the operator of Chinese
taxi hailing app Kuaidi Dache.
Alibaba already holds an undisclosed stake in Kuaidi, one of
two local apps that together control around 90 percent of the
China online taxi hailing market.
An Alibaba spokeswoman said SoftBank had contributed the
bulk of the funding. The investment marks the latest bet by the
Japanese internet company on taxi hailing apps after it poured
almost $500 million last year into Southeast Asia's GrabTaxi and
Indian app Ola, owned by ANI Technologies.
"Kuaidi Dache has grown to become a leading player in the
Chinese mobile taxi booking industry, and we are convinced it
will see further remarkable growth," Nikesh Arora, vice chairman
of SoftBank Corp, said in a statement on Thursday. The company
did not give a valuation for Kuaidi.
SoftBank's other investment partners include Tiger Global,
which also holds a stake in Kuaidi. The app will use the funds
to expand its services and market share, Kuaidi CEO Chuanwei Lu
said in the joint statement.
Kuaidi competes with Didi Dache, in which internet firm
Tencent Holdings Ltd has a stake, and U.S. firm Uber
Technologies Inc, which is backed by Chinese internet firm Baidu
Inc, in a market that Chinese firm iResearch estimates
will see user numbers triple to 45 million this year compared to
2013.
Many tech industry analysts expect these rides-on-demand to
become a key link in domestic logistics over the long term,
making them attractive to e-commerce companies such as Alibaba.
The SoftBank-led investment comes a week after China's
transport ministry banned car hailing apps from using cars and
drivers without taxi licenses in a bid to regulate the fast
growing sector.
Taxi drivers across China have recently gone on strike
primarily against high taxi rental fees, but underpinned also by
agitation over online competitors which have given customers the
choice to call private cars without taxi licenses.
(1 Japanese yen = $0.0085)
($1 = 117.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Shida Yoshiyasu and Teppei Kasai; Additional
Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)