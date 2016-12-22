BEIJING Dec 22 Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical
Co. Ltd, a Shandong-based independent refiner and fuel exporter,
plans to open a Singapore trading office early next year, the
latest of China's so-called "teapot" refiners to seek a presence
in the global oil market.
The new Singapore operation will be headed by Lian Liping, a
senior official at state-run Sinochem, which owns a stake in
Hongrun's 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) Shandong plant in
eastern China.
Hongrun has also hired Wang Wei, a Singapore-based trader
with Brightoil Petroleum and previously on the crude desk at
state-run Sinochem, while its Shandong-based trader Han Shuai is
also expected to move to Singapore.
All three confirmed their moves. A Sinochem press official
said Lian was also appointed deputy general manager of Sinochem
Hongrun. A Shandong-based Hongrun official confirmed the setting
up of the Singapore operation.
The freeing up of China's crude trade in late 2015 by giving
import permits to independents has led to a hiring spree as the
teapots set up their own trading operations, luring traders,
marketers and risk managers away from established state-owned
giants.
Several have set up offices in Singapore, including Shandong
Dongming Petrochemical Group and Shandong Chambroad
Petrochemicals Co.
An operation in the Asian oil hub will allow the teapots to
have more direct reach to global crude oil suppliers and
customers for fuel exports, and also broaden access to bank
financing, traders said.
Since early 2016 Hongrun has also become a regular refined
fuel exporter and one of the largest by volumes among teapots,
including a rare shipment of gasoline cargo to the United States
moved by Swiss trader Trafigura.
Two traders familiar with Hongrun's exports estimated the
plant shipped close to 400,000 tonnes of fuel overseas, of which
nearly 70 percent was gasoline and the rest naphtha and diesel.
Hongrun operates a 176 km (110 mile) crude pipeline
connecting Huangdao port and city of Weifang where it's
situated, and a 5.2 million cubic metres (33 million barrels)
storage farm, mostly for crude oil, according to the company
website and two company officials.
It is adding another 11 million barrels of crude oil storage
at Weifang, said the company officials who declined to be named
due to company policy.
Hongrun's move to open in Singapore comes as Beijing looks
set to stop granting fuel export quotas to teapots from January
in a surprise move that could deal a blow to the upstart
companies.
Traders said it was unclear how independents would place
surplus fuel cargoes in the absence of quotas next year. Hongrun
may opt to export via Sinochem using the state oil trader as an
agent, they said.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)