(Corrects table to say Bruce Wu previously employed by Arcadia Petroleum)
June 10 Chinese independents, global oil majors and commodity houses have hired
more than 40 traders, marketers and risk managers - mostly from state companies - since Beijing
began reforming the state-dominated oil trade.
Most of the hires are in their mid-thirties and have honed their skills in oil trading and
shipping at Chinese state companies such as Sinochem Corp, China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC), China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China State
Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), sources said.
Following is a table of some of the trader and staff movements over the past year.
BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Glencore said they do not comment on
staff movements, as did most other companies. Traders and other hired in the moves also declined
to comment due to the senstivity of the matter.
COMPANY NEW HIRES FROM STATE COMPANY
Shandong Dongming Shen Fan, senior trader CNPC Fuel Oil Company
Petrochemical Group
Bruce Wu, senior trader Arcadia Petroleum
(Western trading house)
Diana Ma, ship charterer CNOOC
Established 11-member team in
Singapore
Shandong Chambroad Zhou Ling, crude trader CSSC Energy Sinapore
Petrochemicals Co
Harry Cui, derivatives trader COFCO Corp
Built 10-member futures team in
Shanghai
BP Peter Jin, crude trader CNOOC
Henry Cen, crude trader CNOOC
Xuan Jun, crude trader Sinochem
Shell Yan Jing, products trader Sinochem
Vitol Grace Wang Zhenhua Oil
Glencore Xing Guanglei, crude trader Sinochem
Source: industry sources
(Compiled by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing By Tom Hogue)