* China firms willing to pay record break-up fees for U.S.
deals
* China's M&A into U.S. hits record $23 bln in 2016
* Smaller deals in less-sensitive sectors may be way
ahead-analysts
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, March 1 Chinese companies are
offering to pay record break-up fees and are willing to settle
for minority stakes in U.S. mergers and acquisitions in an
attempt to assuage concerns of potential overseas partners about
regulatory snags scuttling the deals.
The unprecedented concessions come as China pursues record
M&As abroad to offset slowing economic growth at home and a
weakening currency. They also come as U.S. scrutiny of
Chinese-initiated M&A remains high, making its partners uneasy
and forcing several deals to be abandoned.
"These are unusual behaviors and just show that the Chinese
want to get the deals done," said one Hong Kong-based technology
banker, who declined to be identified because the person was not
authorised to speak to the media.
The stakes for China are particularly high in the technology
sector as Beijing seeks to become a global semiconductor
powerhouse, relying mainly on offshore M&As to achieve its goal.
The biggest concerns are about the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel
that scrutinizes deals for national security concerns. CFIUS,
which comprises 16 U.S. government departments or agencies, does
not publish its decisions or its reasoning for them.
Reflecting CFIUS worries, China's HNA agreed last month to a
hefty $400 million in reverse termination fees for its $6
billion purchase of electronics distributor Ingram Micro.
This was the first time any material break-up fee was introduced
in a U.S. deal covering CFIUS, bankers familiar with the matter
said.
The usual break-up fee is about 1-1.5 percent of a deal's
value, but HNA agreed to pay 6.6 percent. And China Resources
Microelectronics and Hua Capital agreed to pay a total of $200
million in termination fees, or 8 percent of the deal value, to
buy Fairchild Semiconductor International.
The previous largest CFIUS-related termination fee was $30
million when commodity trader Glencore offered $6.2
billion to buy Viterra in 2012.
PULLED DEALS
China's goal to become a global semiconductor powerhouse has
meant prized U.S. tech assets are a focus of its overseas deals.
The value of China's announced outbound M&A into the United
States has already hit a record $23 billion this year, more than
double that of the whole of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
But in a sober reminder of the U.S. regulatory hurdles,
deals worth $10 billion involving U.S. targets have been pulled
just this year alone. That includes China's Unisplendour Corp's
$3.78 billion investment in U.S. hard-disk maker
Western Digital Corp.
And, for a third straight year in 2014, China was the
country whose planned U.S. acquisitions and investments were the
most scrutinized by U.S. regulators for security implications,
according to a report by CFIUS.
To mitigate the extra scrutiny, Chinese companies are
seeking joint ventures as opposed to an outright purchase,
bankers said.
"People are definitely talking about doing more non-control
deals," said James Lidbury, a partner with law firm Ropes &
Gray.
"A minority stake buy is still doable, but a board seat is
problematic. It would also help if you are privately owned, but
still there will be a lot of questions from CFIUS in the course
of the review," he added.
Yet another way to sidestep the added scrutiny is to aim for
mid-sized deals and focus on sectors which are less sensitive,
M&A bankers said. The recent $640 million deal by China's Suzhou
Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co to buy printed
circuit board maker Multi-Fineline Electronix is a case
in point, they said.
"You want to avoid the headline grabbing tech deals this
year. I would think anything between $1 billion and $3 billion
can still be done," said a senior Hong Kong-based M&A banker,
who was not authorised to speak to the media.
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in
NEW YORK and Miyoung Kim in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)