By Matthew Miller and Gerry Shih
| BEIJING, March 23
BEIJING, March 23 IBM Corp will share
technology with Chinese firms and will actively help build
China's industry, CEO Virginia Rometty said in Beijing as she
set out a strategy for one of the foreign firms hardest hit by
China's shifting technology policies.
IBM must help China build its IT industry rather than
viewing the country solely as a sales destination or
manufacturing base, Rometty said at the China Development Forum,
an annual Chinese government-sponsored conference bringing
together business executives and China's ruling elite.
"If you're a country, as China is, of 1.3 billion people you
would want an IT industry as well," the chief executive said on
Monday. "I think some firms find that perhaps frightening. We,
though, at IBM ... find that to be a great opportunity."
Rometty's remarks were among the clearest acknowledgements
to date by a high-ranking foreign technology executive that
companies must adopt a different tack if they are to continue in
China amid growing political pressure.
A number of U.S. technology companies operating in China are
forming alliances with domestic operators, hoping a local
partner will make it easier to operate in the increasingly tough
environment for foreign businesses.
China has been pushing for the use of more Chinese and less
foreign-made technology, to grow its own tech sector and in
response to ex-U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden's leaks about U.S. cyber surveillance.
IBM's sales in China have stabilized after a sharp drop that
began in the third quarter of 2013 following Snowden's
revelations. The Armonk, New York-based company reported a 1
percent slide in revenue in China during the fourth quarter of
2014, compared with the prior year.
IBM's new approach allows Chinese companies to build
everything from semiconductor chips and servers based on IBM
architecture, to the software that runs on those machines.
Last week IBM said Suzhou PowerCore Technology Co will begin
producing a version of IBM's Power8 chip to run on Chinese-made
servers. Its POWER line of processors is often used for
intensive calculations in financial services, where Chinese
banks have been required by new government regulations to use
more domestic vendors.
The U.S. company had already announced a series of
partnerships with Chinese vendors and now packages its database
software with products from Inspur, a server hardware
maker and IBM rival, and has also struck agreements with Youyou,
a Beijing-based software firm.
Other vendors are making similar efforts.
SAP SE Greater China head Mark Gibbs for instance
said in October the company sought to be a "complementary player
to the Chinese market" by selling its software on hardware made
by Lenovo Inc and Huawei Technologies.
(Editing by David Holmes)