(Corrects title of Baidu executive in paragraph 17 to vice
president and member of the board of its food delivery service,
not head of Baidu's efforts in O2O.)
* Hot O2O sector has seen funding roller-coaster
* Valuations of private start-ups have skyrocketed
* Now investors are pulling back, leaving firms exposed
* Heavy spending on discounts inflate user numbers
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Dec 8 The Beijing offices of Shequ001,
a start-up delivering supermarket goods booked via smartphone,
stand almost deserted. Leaflets lie scattered on the floor.
Nearly 400 former employees, of a workforce that in March
topped 2,000, have joined a social network clamouring to get
their unpaid wages. Zhang, who gave only his family name, is one
of fewer than three dozen workers left at a company that last
year was worth 2 billion yuan ($312 million).
"We just wanted to build the market, so we burned through
our money," he said, adding he hasn't seen the firm's CEO since
March.
In China's hottest tech sector, hundreds of "online to
offline" (O2O) start-ups like Shequ001, which draw mobile users
to local physical stores and services, have failed as
skyrocketing valuations deter investors and put the brakes on
fresh funding. Many more are expected to fall by the wayside, or
be driven into mergers in what executives and investors say is a
market bubble.
Lured by a potential 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion)
market for app-based, on-demand, logistics-heavy businesses,
venture capitalists and others piled in, throwing billions of
dollars at firms that often need only cash and a working app to
enter the fray.
China now boasts 21 'unicorns' - private start-ups valued at
over $1 billion - says CB Insights. But now, those inflated
valuations - for companies that rarely make any money - are
proving too much for investors and new funding is drying up.
Investors who helped fund the O2O sector now warn of a
bubble, fuelled in part by backers' own willingness to keep
handing over cash. Having spent billions on their chosen
champions, some are unwilling to admit defeat, signalling a war
of attrition in the hope of backing the next Facebook or
Alibaba.
"The number of 'unicorpses' will soon begin to catch up with
the number of unicorns," said Gary Rieschel, Shanghai-based
founder and managing director of Qiming Venture Partners.
O2O has found particular traction in China through a
combination of widespread smartphone use, a booming mobile
payment sector and cheap migrant labour.
Entrepreneurs developing O2O apps - for firms offering
anything from ride hailing and food delivery to group discounts
at shops, restaurants and cinemas - have had easy access to
money from technology giants Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent
, as well as from venture capitalists, private equity,
sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises.
Start-ups backed by venture capital raised $9.6 billion in
July-September alone, four times the level of a year earlier,
according to a KPMG and CB Insights report.
"The whole O2O concept is getting too expensive," said Han
Weiwen, head of Bain & Co's private equity practice in China.
"The valuation is very, very high. There's no traditional way to
look at the valuation ... because they don't have revenue."
"ARMS RACE"
Driven by China's competitive ferocity, companies such as
Didi Kuaidi, Uber, Meituan-Dianping, Nuomi and Ele.me
battle each other across multiple sectors, often armed with
seemingly endless cash from their big technology backers.
"It's an arms race," said Hurst Lin, co-founder and general
partner of DCM Ventures.
The fierce competition and high spending drives start-ups
back to their investors for frequent cash injections, pushing
valuations higher.
But as the financing roller-coaster has slowed, many
start-ups have struggled to afford the subsidised discounts they
need to keep users. In O2O, user numbers, whether from inflated
demand or not, are a key metric to attracting fresh investment.
"This kind of craziness can't go on forever," said Liu Jun,
a Baidu vice president and member of the board of its food
delivery service. Liu also sits on the board of Uber's China
unit. "Enough is enough."
"IRRATIONAL MARKET"
"O2O is an irrational market," said Liu Bo, formerly head of
human resources at Koala Bus, an on-demand bus service acquired
by ride hailing firm Didi Kuaidi. "There are too many subsidies.
It's becoming more expensive to get new customers."
Some companies, like Didi Kuaidi, Uber and Ele.me, say they
have either ended or are reducing subsidies - but that risks
killing off demand, and that's not just a Chinese phenomenon.
In July, Homejoy, a U.S. start-up offering house cleaning
services through mobile apps, folded, leaving some top-tier
private equity backers out the $35 million or so they had sunk
into the company. With a minimum hourly rate of $25, Homejoy
offered an initial 2.5-hour house cleaning for just $19, leading
to too many one-time-only customers.
A spokesman for Didi, though, says it has matured from a
growth-driven firm to one that can now focus on innovating and
improving user experience for its platform of 250 million
registered users, and some 10 million registered drivers.
"CRAZY HOT TO INSANELY COLD"
The slowing pace of investment has left many start-ups
unable to support themselves and struggling to find fresh
funding.
"In the first half of the year, the market was crazy hot,
but in the second half it's been insanely cold," Lei Jun, a
high-profile investor and CEO of private smartphone maker Xiaomi
Inc, itself valued at $46 billion, told a technology
conference in October. "There are some very depressed start-up
founders."
Some investors note that start-ups and their backers are
happy to see valuations inflate.
One venture capitalist, who declined to be named, said: "My
peers, most of them are saying: 'Get big, get a lot of users and
figure out how to monetise later, that's for the later-stage
guys'."
"And the later-stage guys are saying: 'You still don't need
to be profitable, that's for the public investors, the mutual
funds, or the mom and pops when they buy (the stock). That's for
them to figure out'."
For some start-ups, consolidation is the answer.
Didi Kuaidi and Meituan-Dianping were both formed after
investors tired of the cost of companies - in each case with one
side backed by Tencent and the other by Alibaba - competing
against one another. Alibaba is looking to offload its
Meituan-Dianping stake, not so much to cash in on lofty
valuations but to focus on its own in-house contender, Koubei.
Investors will push their firms to consolidate until one
company dominates, said Jixun Foo, managing partner at GGV
Capital. "The market will go through a phase of consolidation to
figure out if, through that, they will ever make money."
Baidu's Liu Jun, DCM's Lin and others say the O2O sector has
the makings of the dot.com bubble that burst in 2000, and some
expect investors to write down what could amount to big losses.
"(When) raising capital gets harder, then you find out who's
naked, and who doesn't really have a business model," said
Qiming's Rieschel.
($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)