BEIJING Feb 13 Last summer, lawyers from
Chinese telecoms gear maker ZTE Corp began writing
to half a dozen local handset makers it believed used its
patents. Its message was simple: it's time to pay up.
ZTE's efforts to collect patent royalties - months ahead of
Qualcomm Inc's China antitrust settlement this week,
according to people with knowledge of the matter
- shows how that deal has already changed the way China's
booming smartphone industry does business.
As anticipated by ZTE, a key term in the settlement
dissolved Qualcomm's cross-licensing agreements in China that
had given smaller Qualcomm customers free access to the patent
portfolios of more established Qualcomm customers.
The settlement has allowed wireless patent holders like ZTE
and Huawei Technologies to seek royalties, while
introducing a new risk of litigation to China's younger handset
industry at a time when domestic patent law is gaining traction.
"For the first time, the settlement is forcing domestic
manufacturers to recognize the value of IP (intellectual
property) and consider how to use it strategically, which
companies do in the West," said Wang Yanhui, secretary general
of the Mobile China Alliance, an industry consortium. "That's
the real significance of the (Qualcomm) settlement."
The competitive dynamics are particularly complex in China,
the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer and consumer, as
large Chinese telecom equipment makers that hold many essential
patents for wireless technology also compete in the phone market
against younger, nimbler manufacturers.
The settlement could prove tricky for companies like Xiaomi
Inc, a 4-year-old Beijing-based smartphone maker whose
weak patent position has proved a major vulnerability. In
December, a court in India temporarily halted its shipments
there after Swedish telecom firm Ericsson complained
Xiaomi had not been paying its royalties.
Although Xiaomi has been reported by Chinese media to be one
of the handset makers now targeted by ZTE's lawyers, both
companies declined to discuss the issue.
But in response to questions from Reuters, Bin Lin, Xiaomi's
president, said he expects Xiaomi to only attract more patent
threats and litigation from rivals in the future, as does any
young firm that enjoys explosive growth.
"This is true of any company, not just Chinese companies,"
Bin said, adding Xiaomi filed 2,000 patents last year and hopes
to apply for double that number this year. "We've been focusing
on building up our own IP. It's going to take some time."
PATENT BONANZA
ZTE declined to discuss its patent negotiations with other
firms, but said in a statement, echoed separately by Huawei,
that the Qualcomm settlement "is positive for the development
and protection of intellectual property rights in China, and
will help promote fair competition for technology innovators."
Between 2007-13, ZTE and Huawei filed for nearly 34,000
patents each, Thomson Reuters data show. The two Shenzhen-based
companies have applied for more international patents than the
rest of the top-10 Chinese companies combined, and their filing
activity dwarfs that of leading Internet firms Tencent Holdings
and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Seeing big gains through enforcing its patent rights, ZTE
executives recently directed a major U.S. shareholder to consult
industry analysts about the positive financial impact of chasing
royalties, said an individual with knowledge of the matter.
"They're taking this extremely seriously," said the person,
who requested anonymity to speak about a private issue.
Other observers said legal jostling will intensify, but
there will not likely be an immediate eruption of high-profile
court battles. "It would be extremely costly and messy for ZTE
to take Xiaomi to court, especially as a Beijing company with
ties to power," said Wang, the industry group head.
NO MORE LICENSING "FREE DINNER"
The increase in smartphone industry patent tussles comes as
the intellectual property legal system steadily matures in
China, where the government has sought to shed a copycat
reputation and push cutting-edge innovation.
In 2008, the State Council, China's cabinet, issued
guidelines prioritizing stronger IP protection and passed a
major revision of patent law the following year. A Thomson
Reuters analysis shows the number of patent infringement cases
has more than tripled since 2006. At the end of last year, the
government established a specialized court in Beijing, Shanghai
and Guangzhou to hear intellectual property cases.
The result, says Georgia Chiu, a lawyer at Hogan Lovells
that specializes in technology patent law, is that "companies
are starting to build up more confidence that the government is
creating a better environment."
Meph Jia Gui, a lawyer at Global Law Office, said removing
Qualcomm's "umbrella" could drive many smaller mobile firms out
of the market as they will face rising costs of litigation,
buying patents and basic research.
"In the long run, the removal of such a 'free licensing
dinner' will force them to invest more in patent research," Gui
said.
