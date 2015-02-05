WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. business lobbies have
called on the White House for help to overturn new Chinese
cybersecurity regulations they say would hurt market
opportunities and U.S jobs.
In a letter sent to officials including Secretary of State
John Kerry and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman on Feb.
4, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and 16 other U.S. business
lobbies said the new rules raised questions about China's
international trade commitments.
"(We) request your immediate action to work with Chinese
officials to reverse an alarming number of troubling, new
Chinese government policies impacting the information and
communications technology (ICT) sector," said the letter, first
reported in the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)