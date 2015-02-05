WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. business lobbies have called on the White House for help to overturn new Chinese cybersecurity regulations they say would hurt market opportunities and U.S jobs.

In a letter sent to officials including Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman on Feb. 4, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and 16 other U.S. business lobbies said the new rules raised questions about China's international trade commitments.

"(We) request your immediate action to work with Chinese officials to reverse an alarming number of troubling, new Chinese government policies impacting the information and communications technology (ICT) sector," said the letter, first reported in the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)