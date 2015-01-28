Jan 29 China will force companies which sell
computer equipment to banks to hand over secret source code,
undergo sensitive audits and set up research and development
centres in the country, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Beijing wants 75 percent of technology products used by
China's financial institutions "secure and controllable" by
2019, the paper reported, citing an official document expected
to be circulated to businesses in the next few months.
The new rules have aggravated concerns among foreign
companies that Chinese authorities are trying to force them out
of the country, the Times said.
Approved by authorities late last year, the rules do not
specify what is meant by "secure and controllable", the paper
added.
Source code - the usually tightly guarded commands that
create programmes - for most computing and networking equipment
would have to be turned over to officials, according to the
incoming regulations.
Firms planning to sell computer equipment to Chinese banks
would have to set up research and development centres in the
country, get permits for workers servicing technology equipment
and build "ports" which enable Chinese officials to manage and
monitor data processed by their hardware.
It quoted a letter sent on Wednesday to a top-level
Communist Party committee on cybersecurity from foreign business
groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, accusing them of
protectionism.
The letter called for "urgent discussion and dialogue" about
policies forcing Chinese companies to use only technology
developed and controlled by Chinese firms.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)