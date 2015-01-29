(Adds details)
By Krista Hughes
Jan 29 U.S. business lobbies have called for
"urgent discussions" with the Chinese government over new
cybersecurity regulations that would force technology vendors to
Chinese banks to hand over secret source code and adopt Chinese
encryption algorithms.
Cybersecurity has been a significant irritant in U.S.-China
ties, with both sides trading accusations of abuses.
In a letter to China's top cybersecurity policy group dated
Jan. 28, the American Chamber of Commerce in China and 17 other
U.S. business lobbies urged Beijing to postpone the
implementation of the new policies.
They said the new rules would require "intrusive" security
testing and the disclosure of sensitive intellectual property.
U.S. tech vendors such as Cisco and Microsoft
Corp are facing increased pressure from Chinese
authorities to accept rigorous security checks before their
products may be purchased by China's sprawling, state-run
financial institutions.
Beijing has considered its reliance on foreign technology a
national security weakness, particularly following former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations
that U.S. spy agencies planted code in American-made software to
snoop on overseas targets.
In the letter addressed to the Central Leading Small Group
for Cyberspace Affairs - led personally by Chinese President Xi
Jinping - the American business groups warned that an "overly
broad, opaque, discriminatory approach to cybersecurity policy"
would harm China's economic growth.
"The domestic purchasing and related requirements proposed
recently for China's banking sector ... would unnecessarily
restrict the ability of Chinese entities to source the most
reliable and secure technologies, which are developed in the
global supply chain," the letter said.
The cyberspace policy group approved a 22-page document in
late 2014 that contained the heightened procurement rules for
tech vendors, The New York Times reported on Thursday.
Source code - the usually tightly guarded commands that
create programmes - for most computing and networking equipment
would have to be turned over to officials, according to the new
regulations.
Firms planning to sell computer equipment to Chinese banks
would have to set up research and development centres in the
country, get permits for workers servicing technology equipment
and build "ports" which enable Chinese officials to manage and
monitor data processed by their hardware.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Writing by Gerry
Shih; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)