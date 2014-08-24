SHANGHAI Aug 24 China could have a new
homegrown operating system by October to take on imported rivals
such as Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and Apple
Inc, Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
Computer technology became an area of tension between China
and the United States after a number of run-ins over cyber
security. China is now looking to help its domestic industry
catch up with imported systems such as Microsoft's Windows and
Google's mobile operating system Android.
The operating system would first appear on desktop devices
and later extend to smartphone and other mobile devices, Xinhua
said, citing Ni Guangnan who heads an official OS development
alliance established in March.
Ni's comments were originally reported by the People's Post
and Telecommunications News, an official trade paper run by the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
"We hope to launch a Chinese-made desktop operating system
by October supporting app stores," Ni told the trade paper. Some
Chinese OS already existed, but there was a large gap between
China's technology and that of developed countries, he added.
He said he hoped domestically built software would be able
to replace desktop operating systems within one to two years and
mobile operating systems within three to five years.
In May, China banned government use of Windows 8,
Microsoft's latest operating system, a blow to the U.S.
technology firm's business which raised fears China was moving
to protect domestic firms. Microsoft is also under investigation
for anti-trust violations.
In March last year, China said that Google had too much
control over China's smartphone industry via its Android mobile
operating system and has discriminated against some local firms.
Mutual suspicions between China and the United States over
hacking have escalated over the past year following revelations
by Edward Snowden that U.S. intelligence planted "backdoor"
surveillance tools on U.S.-made hardware.
The U.S. Justice Department, meanwhile, indicted five
Chinese military officers in May on counts of extensive
industrial espionage.
Ni said the ban on Windows 8 was a big opportunity for the
Chinese sector to push forward its own systems, but that the
industry needed further development and investment.
"Creating an environment that allows us to contend with
Google, Apple and Microsoft - that is the key to success," he
added.
