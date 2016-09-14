BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
BEIJING, Sept 14 China will cut import tariffs for over 200 information technology products for the World Trade Organization's most favoured nations from September 15, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
This is the first time China has cut tariffs for these products, the online statement said, adding that Beijing aims to reduce most import duties for the products on the list to zero within three to five years.
A small number of products will have their tariffs reduced to zero within seven years, the statement said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million