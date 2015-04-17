(Updates reaction from China Telecom)
BEIJING, April 17 China's top anti-graft agency
has opened an investigation into former China Telecom Corp Ltd
president and chief engineer Leng Rongquan, a 20-year
executive and Communist Party member who retired in 2010.
Leng is being probed on "suspicion of serious violations of
the law", according to a brief statement by the Communist
Party's graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI).
The CCDI did not provide additional details about Leng's
suspected activities but "serious violations of the law" usually
connotes graft.
Leng joined China Telecom in 2004 from rival China Netcom.
A China Telecom spokeswoman said the carrier did not have
"any additional information for disclosure" on the matter.
China's anti-corruption investigators pledged earlier this
year to begin scrutinizing telecom giants China Mobile Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd after an ongoing
probe into China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd ensnared several
high-ranking executives.
The CCDI said it examined more than 50,000 cadres in 2014
alone, although investigations targeting an executive who has
been retired for five years, as in Leng's case, have been
relatively uncommon.
After completing sweeps of central and provincial
governments last year, the CCDI said it would turn its attention
to China's vast state-owned enterprises, which have long been
plagued by underperformance despite reform efforts by central
leaders.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, editing by David Evans)