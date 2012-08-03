* Purchase price of 3G assets to exceed their book value -
sources
* China Telecom to rely on own resources, debt financing for
deal-sources
* China Telecom won't issue new shares for deal - sources
(Adds shares, details)
By Alison Lui and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Aug 3 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the smallest of the country's three carriers,
plans to pay more than 120 billion yuan ($19 billion) for its
parent's 3G assets, a price that surpasses their combined book
value, two sources familiar with the matter said.
China Telecom, which currently leases 3G bandwidth and
infrastructure from its state-owned parent China Telecom Corp,
is seeking to acquire the assets to cut long-term costs.
The unit's chairman, Wang Xiaochu, said earlier this year
that the assets have a book value of about 120 billion yuan, and
that the Hong Kong-listed carrier plans to complete the
acquisition before the end of 2012.
"The amount won't be below the book value of the assets,"
said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the plan,
declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to
the media.
China Telecom, the country's dominant fixed line carrier,
will rely on its own resources and debt financing to fund the
purchase and doesn't plan to issue new shares, the sources said
on Friday.
The carrier is expected to announce plans later this month
on the acquisition, they said.
China Telecom's spokesman said the company plans to acquire
the mobile network assets from its parent by the end of this
year and will submit the proposal to shareholders for approval
in due course. He declined to comment further.
The leasing fee paid by China Telecom, which totalled 19
billion yuan last year, is rising as the number of Chinese
mobile subscribers increases, analysts say.
China Telecom signed a deal with Apple Inc earlier
this year to carry iPhones as part of its efforts to draw more
higher-end 3G users into its network.
The carrier, which competes with China Mobile and
China Unicom, has 144.18 million mobile subscribers as
of June, including 50.96 million 3G subscribers.
China Telecom's shares were down 0.76 percent at HK$3.93 by
the midday break, compared with the main Hang Seng Index's
0.91 percent fall.
(Reporting by Alison Lui and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan
Woo)