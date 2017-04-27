BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
HONG KONG, April 27 Chinese state-owned telecommunications network operator China Telecom Corp Ltd on Thursday said net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter due to growth in 4G users and mobile service revenues.
Profit rose to 5.3 billion yuan ($768.54 million) for the January to March quarter, compared with 5.12 billion yuan a year ago.
Operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to 91.4 billion yuan, from 86.43 billion yuan a year ago. ($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.