BEIJING Oct 28 China Telecom Corp Ltd's
net income for the first nine months of this year rose
9.7 percent to 16.17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) as growth in
its fixed-line Internet business offset a drop in mobile and
fixed voice customers.
China Telecom, the smallest of China's three carriers, said
operating revenue for the nine-month period ticked up slightly
by 2.2 percent to 243.6 billion yuan ($39.85 billion) from a
year earlier despite losing roughly 4 million mobile users to
competitors during the first three quarters of the year.
($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan)
