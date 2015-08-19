BEIJING Aug 19 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the smallest of three national carriers, said on
Wednesday its half-year profit fell 4 percent to 11 billion yuan
($1.72 billion) as Internet data demand failed to fully offset a
continued slide in mobile voice calls.
Mobile subscribers reached 191 million at the end of June
from 186 million at December-end, while users of higher-priced
fourth-generation (4G) network services rose to 29 million from
22 million, China Telecom said in a statement.
The carrier received a full licence in May to operate 4G. It
pledged aggressive investment in 4G infrastructure to pull in
subscribers who increasingly pay more for data and less for
traditional voice services.
($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)