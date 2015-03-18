BEIJING, March 18 China Telecom posted
revenue of 324.4 billion yuan in 2014, in line with analyst
expectations as subscriber figures stabilised at the smallest of
the country's three carriers despite mounting competition.
The year-end results implied fourth-quarter revenue of 80.8
million yuan, according to Reuters calculations. Annual profit
was 17.68 billion yuan, implying 1.51 billion yuan for the final
three months.
China Telecom said total mobile subscribers reached 186
million by the end of December.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)