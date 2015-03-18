* 2014 profit of 17.68 bln yuan below expectations
* Revenue of 324.4 bln also misses target
* Firm says subscriber mix improving with 119 million 3G/4G
users
(Adds estimates, dividend, shares)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, March 18 China Telecom Corp Ltd
reported a lower-than-expected profit of 17.68 billion
yuan ($2.83 billion) in 2014, roughly unchanged from a year
earlier, as the smallest of the country's three carriers
struggled with the effects of a new value-added tax (VAT)
imposed this year.
China had imposed a flat 3 percent business tax on carriers
until a value-added tax, levied at between 6 percent and 11
percent for various services, was enforced from June 1.
Chairman Wang Xiaochu said in a statement on Wednesday the
carrier "rose to the challenge" of changing market conditions,
including the VAT imposed in the middle of last year, by
improving the sales of its expensive 3G and 4G services and
delivering relatively stable results.
The company, which was granted a full licence to operate a
nationwide, high-speed 4G network this month, has set an
ambitious target of acquiring 100 million 4G customers this year
as it seeks to catch up with China Mobile in the high-speed
mobile market.
Like China Mobile and China Unicom,
Telecom is betting on increased mobile data use and the more
expensive 3G and 4G services to offset shrinking call and text
messaging revenues, which are hurting from the rise of
Internet-based messaging apps.
Analysts had expected 21 billion yuan in full-year profit.
Full-year revenue of 324.4 billion yuan ($52 billion) also fell
slightly short of an expected 331.6 billion yuan, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine Smart Estimates.
The year-end results implied a fourth-quarter profit of 1.51
billion yuan ($242 million) and revenue of 80.8 million yuan
($12.95 million).
Telecom said mobile handset Internet revenue for the quarter
grew nearly 50 percent from a year earlier, while 3G and 4G data
traffic increased 56 percent.
Total mobile subscribers by the end of December had barely
changed from a year ago at 186 million, but the number of
high-paying 3G and 4G customers rose by 15.52 million to 119
million, Telecom said.
The board will recommend the dividend level for 2014 to
remain at HK$0.095 per share.
Telecom shares were flat at HK$4.77 in mid-day trading in
Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2380 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)