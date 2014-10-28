(Adds details on results, background)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Oct 28 China Telecom Corp Ltd's
net income for the first nine months of this year rose
9.7 percent to 16.17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) as growth in
its fixed-line Internet subscribers offset its stagnant mobile
and fixed-voice business.
China Telecom has been pressured along with its industry
peers by competition from web-based apps, but the carrier has
managed to keep revenue growing slightly thanks to Chinese
consumers' appetite for Internet access.
Even though Telecom's total mobile subscribers has remained
relatively unchanged from a year ago, at roughly 181 million,
its 3G customers have risen to 112.5 million from 96.48 million,
as consumers trade up to smartphones with pricier data plans.
The number of fixed broadband subscribers also rose nearly 8
percent to 105.7 million, China Telecom said.
All told, the smallest of China's three carriers said
operating revenue for the nine-month period ticked up slightly
by 2.2 percent to 243.6 billion yuan from a year earlier, even
though the sales of mobile devices shrank as it cut back on
handset subsidies.
The results reported by China Telecom, which described its
Internet wireline sales as "robust", contrasted with the
fortunes of China Mobile, which saw revenue drop during the
third quarter due to factors including competition from
messaging apps.
Shares of Telecom have grown roughly 20 percent so far in
2014, helped by announcements that it would sharply cut its
spending on handset subsidies.
China Telecom said the government policy change this year to
levy a value-added tax for the telecoms industry had, to a
"certain extent", a negative impact on profits. But it did not
give details or specify the savings it received from a network
interconnection settlement put in place this year.
The company, which blamed some subscriber defections on the
fact that a competitor had already begun offering full 4G
service, still requires a full licence to operate its own
next-generation network.
China Telecom is currently testing 4G in 40 Chinese cities,
which has helped lure back some subscribers, the carrier said.
($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Anand Basu and Stephen Coates)