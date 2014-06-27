BRIEF-Hysonic receives patent
* Says it received Japan patent on Jan. 24, for haptic actuator
BEIJING, June 27 China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong Kong have received high-speed 4G mobile network test licences for the FDD-LTE standard in 16 cities, according to the microblog of state broadcaster CCTV.
The FDD-LTE standard is preferred by China Telecom and China Unicom to the domestically developed TD-LTE 4G standard. The government-issued licences will allow the two carriers to better compete with China Mobile, which favours the TD-LTE standard, licences for which were issued last December. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 23.4 percent to 53 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 620 million yuan