BEIJING, June 27 China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong Kong have received high-speed 4G mobile network test licences for the FDD-LTE standard in 16 cities, according to the microblog of state broadcaster CCTV.

The FDD-LTE standard is preferred by China Telecom and China Unicom to the domestically developed TD-LTE 4G standard. The government-issued licences will allow the two carriers to better compete with China Mobile, which favours the TD-LTE standard, licences for which were issued last December. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill)