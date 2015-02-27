* Licences to help carriers catch up with China Mobile
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Feb 27 China has issued licences to
operate 4G wireless networks to China Telecom Corp Ltd
and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, two of the country's
three state-owned carriers, the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology said on Friday.
The development is likely to greatly boost revenue at the
two rivals of No.1 carrier China Mobile Ltd, and win
back Chinese smartphone users who demand cutting-edge Internet
speeds for surfing the Web and watching videos.
China Mobile has enjoyed explosive growth in 4G subscribers
since its own licence was approved in late 2013, with close to
107 million users at the end of January. 4G subscribers pay far
more on average than other customers.
Hamstrung without 4G licences, the two smaller carriers have
been lagging behind China Mobile over the past year, sparking
speculation of a possible merger which the government has flatly
rejected.
China Telecom said in a statement the licence would benefit
its business and "simultaneously intensify market competition."
At the end of January, China Telecom and China Unicom
reported 187 million and 299 million mobile subscribers
respectively, figures dwarfed by China Mobile's 806 million.
