* Licences to help carriers catch up with China Mobile

* China Mobile had 107 mln 4G users at end-January

* 4G users pay more on average than other subscribers (Adds subscriber numbers, context)

By Gerry Shih

BEIJING, Feb 27 China has issued licences to operate 4G wireless networks to China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, two of the country's three state-owned carriers, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

The development is likely to greatly boost revenue at the two rivals of No.1 carrier China Mobile Ltd, and win back Chinese smartphone users who demand cutting-edge Internet speeds for surfing the Web and watching videos.

China Mobile has enjoyed explosive growth in 4G subscribers since its own licence was approved in late 2013, with close to 107 million users at the end of January. 4G subscribers pay far more on average than other customers.

Hamstrung without 4G licences, the two smaller carriers have been lagging behind China Mobile over the past year, sparking speculation of a possible merger which the government has flatly rejected.

China Telecom said in a statement the licence would benefit its business and "simultaneously intensify market competition."

At the end of January, China Telecom and China Unicom reported 187 million and 299 million mobile subscribers respectively, figures dwarfed by China Mobile's 806 million. (Editing by Christopher Cushing)