BEIJING Oct 14 China will invest an estimated
140 billion yuan ($22 billion) by 2020 to expand broadband
Internet to remote and underserved parts of the country, the
government said Wednesday.
The State Council, China's cabinet, said more than 30
million households will gain improved Internet service as part
of the plan, which covers 98 percent the country's villages and
includes some 50,000 villages which currently do not have access
to broadband.
The rollout targets were outlined in a memo published on
Wednesday following a State Council meeting headed by Premier Li
Keqiang, who has repeatedly urged China's state-owned telecom
carriers to improve their service and reliability as China moves
toward a more digitised economy.
The government also said it would further open up the
domestic express logistics market, including lending support for
mergers and acquisitions in the sector and allowing all types of
capital to invest in it.
($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi)
