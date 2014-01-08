SHANGHAI Jan 8 China will allow foreign
investment in seven telecoms value-added services in the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone, with full foreign ownership permitted
in five of the services, the official Xinhua news agency
reported.
The five services with no cap on foreign ownership include
app stores, store-and-forward services, domestic multi-party
communications, call centres and home Internet access, it quoted
Wen Ku, head of the telecom development department of the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as saying.
Foreign ownership will be capped at a maximum of 55 percent
in online data and dealing analysis services, Wen was quoted as
saying in a report published late on Tuesday.
Businesses that apply to offer the services must register
and base their infrastructure in the Shanghai FTZ. All services
may be made available to the whole country, except home Internet
access services, which will be confined within the FTZ, Wen was
quoted as saying.
China has already committed under the WTO to open
information services, store-and-forward, and online data and
dealing analysis services, with a 50-percent cap for foreign
stakes, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Joseph Radford)