HONG KONG May 5 China granted a telecom
services license to state-owned China Broadcasting Network
Company, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT) said on Thursday, creating a fourth player in
a market long dominated by three big companies.
The basic telecom services license allows the broadcaster to
provide nationwide Internet data and telecommunication services,
the MIIT wrote in a short statement on its website, without
elaboration.
The move makes China Broadcasting Network (CBN) the
country's fourth telecom service operator after China Mobile
, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China
Telecom.
Analysts, however, see little impact to China's three major
telecom operators in the near term due to China's limited growth
potential for handset supply and China Broadcasting Network's
capital constraints. The three companies' shares closed broadly
in line with Hong Kong's stock market on Thursday.
"We do not think CBN will become a major threat to existing
telecom operators in the near term, unless CBN can resolve its
own financial bottlenecks and complete the process of national
television and broadcasting network consolidation," Nomura
analyst Leping Huang wrote in a research note.
Huang expects the company to spend 20 billion yuan ($3.08
billion) in telecoms this year, which is equivalent to 5 percent
of China's total spending in the sector.
Telecom equipment makers in the supply chain such as Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
would benefit slightly as the new player joins the market,
analysts said.
Established in May 2014, one of China Broadcasting Network's
missions is to consolidate China's cable TV industry into one
network, according to the company's website.
($1 = 6.5037 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)