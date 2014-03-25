BEIJING, March 25 Chinese authorities said on
Tuesday they have detained 1,530 people in a crackdown on the
use of fake telecommunication base stations to send spam text
messages to mobile telephones, a persistent problem in the
world's largest cellphone market.
The Ministry of Public Security said that the campaign,
which began in February, had resulted in the seizure of more
than 2,600 fake base stations and identification of 3,540
suspected criminal acts.
Fake base stations are used by criminals to send spam
messages to nearby mobile users using fake telephone numbers or
disguised as messages from official sources, like government
offices, the ministry said.
One of the criminal groups discovered, in the northeastern
province of Liaoning, is suspected of sending more than 200
million spam messages.
The spam messages which plague Chinese cellphone users range
from phishing attempts to access bank accounts and dubious real
estate offers to pornography, which is illegal in China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)