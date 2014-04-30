BEIJING, April 30 China's telecom carriers will
be included in a trial value-added tax reform scheme from June
1, the finance ministry said on its website on Wednesday.
China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
and China Telecom Corp will pay a basic tax
rate of 11 percent and an additional value-added tax rate of 6
percent, said the finance ministry.
The new VAT trials are expected to have a negative impact on
the carriers' profits, but could benefit consumers as the
companies could offer free or discounted handsets with service
contracts to avoid high taxation, analysts say.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)