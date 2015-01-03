BEIJING Jan 3 A Chinese television drama that
was pulled off the air after the female characters appeared on
screen showing cleavage has returned to the screen, though this
time showing only the actresses' heads, state news agency Xinhua
said on Saturday.
The drama, "The Empress of China" also known as the "Saga of
Wu Zetian", was removed by commercial satellite station Hunan TV
for "technical reasons" in late December, Xinhua said.
"Many viewers speculated the suspension was a punishment
given by the country's television regulators for the
much-discussed revealing costumes of female characters on the
show, which stirred online debate in which the female characters
were dubbed 'squeezed breasts'," Xinhua said.
The move comes as the government, which is usually wary
about political and sexual content, intensifies a crackdown on
freedom of expression, both online and in traditional media.
Chinese Internet users responded by complaining about the
censorship on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. Several
complained that they would not be able to see the hundreds of
costume changes by Fan Bingbing, one of China's most popular
actresses, who plays the Empress Wu.
Others questioned whether the low necklines had to be banned
on television.
"Can revealing cleavage really be considered pornographic?"
wrote a microblogger. "Isn't this feudalism?"
Wu, the only recorded empress of China, ruled the country in
the seventh century.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Kim Coghill)