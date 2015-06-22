BEIJING, June 22 China's media regulator has
banned celebrities such as actors and actresses from appearing
as presenters on television shows to ensure no "improper
remarks" are made while on air, state news agency Xinhua said on
Monday.
The government frequently takes aim at what it considers
base, vulgar or politically inappropriate entertainment.
In the latest move to tighten controls on the state-run
media sector, television hosts must have proper vocational
qualifications, which will be checked, Xinhua said, citing the
State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television.
"TV shows, including news, commentary and interview panels,
should not recruit guests in the role of supporting host,"
Xinhua said, citing the circular.
"TV hosts are responsible for the show; guiding the audience
and controlling the pace of the live broadcast. Thus, it is
unsuitable for guests to be hosts or presenters," it added.
Hosts and guest must undergo "more training" before shows
are recorded, the report said.
"TV stations often hire famous actors, actresses and
celebrities as guest hosts, especially for popular reality
shows, which might result in improper remarks or mistakes during
live broadcasting."
In May, the watchdog said it would investigate an anti-Japan
television serial that viewers have criticised as vulgar for a
scene showing a woman making use of a grenade concealed in her
crotch to kill Japanese soldiers.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alan Raybould)