SHANGHAI Aug 3 Chinese television may get more
boring after the country's top broadcasting regulator issued six
new guidelines banning remakes of foreign shows and demanding
serials cut back on excessive family conflict and jokes in
historical dramas.
China's State Administration of Radio, Film and Television
issued the new guidelines recently and they were put into effect
over the past few days, the state-run Beijing News reported.
Other guidelines include forbidding online games being
adapted into television series and demanding that dramas on
China's Communist revolution - a staple of the Chinese airwaves
- clearly distinguish between heroes and villains.
Chinese online games are notorious for their graphic and
violent content.
China periodically tries reining in its state-operated
television channels, which increasingly have to rely on
attracting advertisers and therefore viewers as government
subsidies are reduced.
In 2002, Beijing pulled the plug on the Taiwan-made soap
opera "Meteor Garden", fearing that the decadent lifestyle
portrayed by boy band "F4" would corrupt young Chinese minds.
China described the series as "electronic heroin".
Aside from the usual restrictions on sensitive topics like
human rights or excessive violence, previous guidelines have
also demanded television stations broadcast "healthier" content
such as programmes on public safety and housework.
China's bustling Internet scene has not been spared either.
Last month, Youku Inc and Tudou Holdings Co
- Chinese versions of YouTube - saw their shares sink
after the Chinese government ordered a crackdown on content it
considers inappropriate.