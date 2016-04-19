SHANGHAI, April 19 The founder of China's
Tencent Holdings Ltd, Pony Ma, said he plans to donate
100 million company shares worth more than $2 billion to the
firm's charity foundation.
Ma, one of China's richest with an estimated fortune of
$18.8 billion, said the donation would go towards supporting
medical, educational and environmental causes in China.
Hong Kong-listed shares in Tencent, China's largest social
network and online entertainment firm, closed up 0.24 percent at
HK$165.70 on Monday, making the donation worth about $2.1
billion.
"After 10 years of exploration and participation in
philanthropic activities, I increasingly feel that there is a
need for a more longer-term, efficient and organised way to give
back to society," he said in a statement on Monday.
The Tencent Foundation was established in 2007 and
cooperates with other charity organisations, the company said.
An October survey of China's super-rich found China has
overtaken the United States as the country with the most
billionaires.
Ma's large donation is unusual in a country where
philanthropy has yet to take off.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and fellow billionaire
Warren Buffett made headlines in 2010 when they asked 50 of
China's richest people to a philanthropy dinner. A third turned
the invitation down, reportedly due to fears they would be
pressed to donate money.
