SHANGHAI, March 8 China's largest Internet
company Tencent Holdings Ltd may soon announce a deal
to take about a 16 percent stake in online retailer JD.com and
merge their online shopping platforms, local media reported on
Saturday.
JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, has a
nearly 13 percent market share. Any deal between two of China's
largest online companies would help narrow the huge gap between
e-retailers and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which dominates
China's booming online commerce market
Under the deal, both companies will combine their e-commerce
business, with Tencent transfering its less popular e-commerce
sites, including yixun.com, to JD.com, China's major business
paper Caixin reported, citing unidentified company sources.
Tencent and JD.com were not immediately available for
comment.
The firms may announce the deal as early as Monday, the
paper said, adding that the 16 percent stake was the minimum
level being discussed and Tencent could raise the shareholding
in JD.com to more than 20 percent.
China's business-to-consumer e-commerce sales may surpass
$180 billion this year due to rising internet usage, expanding
middle-class incomes and a better distribution network,
according to New York-based market research firm eMarketer.
Tencent, Alibaba and search engine giant Baidu Inc
are competing to cash in on the rising popularity of mobile
internet in China.
Tencent gets the majority of its revenue from computer
games, but its mobile games are also hugely popular, according
to figures from domestic app stores. Tencent's WeChat social
messaging app is also used by more than half of all Chinese
smartphone users.
Alibaba's Tmall marketplace controls at least half of all
online retail sales and its e-Bay like Taobao controls around 80
percent of consumer-to-consumer online sales, according to data
from Euromonitor.
