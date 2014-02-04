By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Feb 5 In China, where higher prices
mean prestige, luxury U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is taking a
bold step to win over clients and cachet by curbing the markup
to just half of what some of its rivals can command.
Though it risks relegating its brand to a lower tier,
Tesla's marketing strategy could prove a model for other
imported brands, which have come under fire from China state
media and regulators for allegedly ripping off shoppers with
inflated prices.
In an unusual blog post last month, the firm detailed the
lower-than-expected 734,000 yuan ($121,400) China price tag for
its high-end Model S electric car. The price, still 50 percent
higher than in the United States, includes only "unavoidable"
taxes and transport costs, it said.
"If we were to follow standard industry practice, we could
get away with charging twice as much for the Model S in China as
we do in the United States. But we're doing things differently,"
Tesla said in the blog on Jan. 22, posted to consumers through
popular Chinese social media channels.
The blog, titled "A Fair Price", drew overwhelming support
from China's active netizens. One reader survey on popular site
QQ.com, which received over 80,000 votes, showed that 90 percent
of consumers supported the U.S. carmaker's move.
Analysts said the lower price strategy could deter premium
segment buyers, who are usually willing to spend extra to
guarantee quality and cachet.
"Price transparency helps because people see that as
different, but the lower price itself, I don't see a big impact
from that," said Andreas Graef, Shanghai-based principal focused
on automotive at consultancy A.T. Kearney.
Car makers often charge steep mark-ups in China. Daimler
AG's high-end Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG model costs 3.1
million yuan ($509,000) in China, according to its local
website, 150 percent above its starting price in the United
States. Volkswagen AG's Audi TT Coupe costs 519,000
yuan ($85,800) in China, over twice the U.S. starting price.
While other auto firms already offer price rebates to lure
China buyers, Tesla is the first to make a clear statement about
charging Chinese shoppers the same as in overseas markets,
turning transparency into a neat marketing ploy.
"It's not just about the pricing strategy, but more to show
how to communicate with Chinese consumers in the context of a
more transparent pricing world," said Shawn Wu, Shanghai-based
project manager at consultancy SmithStreetSolutions.
Last year, Tesla's total car sales were around 22,500,
mostly in the United States. The California-based company, which
plans to open stores in 10 to 12 Chinese cities by the end of
2014, says it expects China to contribute to one-third of its
sales growth this year.
RISKY GAMBLE
Foreign makers of products ranging from milk powder to
handbags have traditionally been able to charge steep premiums
for high-end products in China, where the price is often closely
associated with quality and prestige.
But, with closer attention from state media and increasingly
aware shoppers, consumers have grown dissatisfied with
artificially high prices, said Oceanne Zhang, leader of market
insights for consultants Kantar Retail in Shanghai.
"They can just check overseas prices or travel abroad and
they realise what they are paying extra for is not a premium in
other markets. It's only a premium in China," she said.
Firms including U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and coffee house Starbucks Corp have attracted the
attention of China's state television and regulators due to
their high prices.
China Central Television (CCTV) has targeted international
carmakers for high prices before. A report in December singled
out firms including Audi and Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's
Tata Motors Ltd.
Imported milk powder firms have also come under the
spotlight over their high prices, with Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
, Danone SA and New Zealand dairy Fonterra
Co-operative Group Ltd all scrutinised last year.
Tesla's strategy, it hopes, will break the mould of high
price setting of imported products, said Veronica Wu, Tesla's
new chief of China operations who joined the California-based
carmaker in December from tech giant Apple Inc.
"I hope it will. I think it is the right thing," Wu said
inside Tesla's flagship store in Beijing, its first in China,
which opened for business late last year. High prices prompted
CCTV to say the market had become a "treasure bowl" for global
carmakers last year.
The risk is that by lowering prices, Tesla could sacrifice
its premium edge as well as reduce its margins in China, though
analysts said the focus on transparency could help the U.S. firm
differentiate from rivals.
The real benefit for Tesla's "fair price" model will be if
it can win over shoppers, sceptical of being conned by high
prices of rivals. And going by online chatter, the signs look
good.
Social media posts mentioning the Chinese name for "Tesla"
jumped over seven-fold overnight to 3,502 on Jan. 23, the day
after the blog post, with the vast majority in support of the
carmaker's pricing strategy.
"At last, a business with conscience," said one user on
China's Twitter-like Weibo. "It's good to see something else
other than monopolies and pricing cartels in China."