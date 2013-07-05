SHANGHAI, July 5 China is investigating Swedish
packaging giant Tetra Pak over the possible "misuse of its
market dominance", state media reported on Friday, as
authorities ramp up scrutiny of foreign firms in the world's
second biggest economy.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)
has launched the nationwide investigation, ChinaNews.com
reported on its website citing unidentified sources.
SAIC and Tetra Pak officials in China could not be reached
for comment.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
top economic planning agency, is already investigating six
milk-powder producers including Nestle and Danone
, for possible price-fixing and anti-competitive
behavior. Both Nestle and Danone have responded by saying they
would cut prices.
The NDRC is also investigating costs and prices charged by
drugmakers, including units of GlaxoSmithKline and Merck
.
Tetra Pack entered China in 1972 and its clients include
China's biggest milk and beverage producers including China
Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial
Co and Uni-president China Holdings Ltd.