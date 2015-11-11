BEIJING Nov 11 The Chinese and Thai air forces
will this month hold their first joint exercises, China's
Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, in another sign of army-led
Thailand's increased engagement with Beijing.
The "Falcon Strike 2015" drills will take place at the Korat
Royal Thai Air Force Base from Nov. 12-30, China's Defence
Ministry said in a short statement.
"The aim of this joint exercise is to increase mutual
learning and understanding between the two countries' air
forces, deepen Sino-Thai practical cooperation and increase
mutual trust and friendship," it said, without elaborating.
An army-led coup toppled Thailand's elected government in
May last year, after months of sometimes violent street
protests. The coup was widely condemned by Western nations,
which downgraded diplomatic ties, but the military rulers
claimed to have support from China following the move.
Since then, Thailand, a traditional ally of the United
States, has sought to improve ties with neighbours. It stepped
up engagement with China, as Beijing increases its influence in
the region with a raft of loans and aid for infrastructure.
China has rattled nerves in Southeast Asia with its
increasingly assertive acts in the South China Sea, where China,
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have
competing territorial claims.
A summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations'
defence ministers last week, attended by both the United States
and China, failed to produce a final statement because the
delegations could not agree on whether to mention the South
China Sea dispute.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ryan Woo)